Mizoram

At Mualthuam village in Lunglei district a few hours after the PWD officials cleared the massive landslide near Ramlaitui last night.

Mizoram flood situation improves, water level of river Tlawng and Langkaih recedes

Aizawl: The flood situation in Mizoram improved on Saturday with the water level of river Tlawng and Langkaih receding, officials said.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department officials said though the water level of Tlawng and Langkaih river in Lunglei district has started receding but still 500 families were displaced and a number of houses still under the water.

Meanwhile, Aizawl to Lunglei (via Thenzawl) road, was again blocked at Mualthuam village in Lunglei district a few hours after the PWD officials cleared the massive landslide near Ramlaitui last night.

