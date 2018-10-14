MeToo row: MJ Akbar to take legal action against those who levelled sexual assault allegations on him

NEW DELHI: Under fire over allegations of sexual harassment, Minister of State for External Affairs on Sunday said that he will take legal action against the accusations made against him. In a detailed statement, Akbar said that the accusations against him are spiced up by innuendo and malice.

"The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice. I could not reply earlier as I was on an official tour abroad. Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action," he said.

He also questioned the credibility of the accusations asking how there is a sudden uproar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are due in 2019. "Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill," he said.

Akbar alleged that the allegations are untrue but deeply distressing. "Lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action," he said.