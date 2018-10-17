MJ Akbar's resignation may not be too little, but was too late, online reactions rule

NEW DELHI: The resignation of MJ Akbar as Union Minister of State for External Affairs over charges of sexual harassment on Wednesday was noticed around the world. The move was widely welcomed and celebrated on social media platforms, which have been the battlegrounds of the #MeToo movement in India. Even as most prominent voices celebrated it as a victory for women who had chosen to speak up, it also sparked off a debate over who should be given credit for Akbar's resignation.

India's MeToo movement, which went from spark to firestorm in a short span of time has widely covered sexual harassment on women at the workplace, and has especially consumed the film industry and news media.

MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, was often perceived to have been a 'rockstar editor' in the 1990s and early 2000s. He had been accused of being a serial predator by about 20 women, mostly journalists who had worked with him.

Among the early reactions was one from Priya Ramani, the journalist who has become the focus of Akbar's fightback, in the form of a criminal defamation case. Much had been made of the routine listing of the attorneys of the legal firm representing Akbar in the case.

"As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar's resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo," read a tweet from the journalist.

I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 17, 2018

There were a number of others who took to the MeToo battleground - Twitter - to celebrate Akbar's resignation.

Huge breaking news. MJ Akbar finally resigns from his post as MoS, something he should have done the moment the allegations started to surface. The only thing to do when a person in power is being investigated for accusations of serious nature. pic.twitter.com/03Ukud0QZ6 — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) October 17, 2018

To all the women who stood testimony to the gross violations of human rights by MJ Akbar, to all the women Ministers who stood their ground and demanded his resignation, in the face of opposition from their Cabinet colleagues, I salute you. — indira jaising (@IJaising) October 17, 2018

So glad that Minister MJ Akbar has resigned his post. His continuation was untenable and indefensible. A big shoutout to all the brave women journalists who called him out for his alleged, sickening and exploitative behaviour towards them. #Metoo #LetTheWomenBeHeard — Nirupama Menon Rao (@NMenonRao) October 17, 2018

However, Twitter also became the platform for those who sort to counter the narrative that Akbar's resignation had come, 10 days after the allegations surfaced, after intervention from the highest levels of the present government.

While some of these political voices focused on blaming the government for not seeking Akbar's resignation sooner, others were focused on ensuring that the credit went to the women who chose to speak out about their alleged harassment, some incidents having happened over a decade ago.

Finally MJ Akbar has resigned. Shame on him for having delayed it for so long. The credit for the resignation goes not to the Centre or MJ Akbar but directly to the #MeToo campaign. Esp to those brave women who reported the assault & those women and men who stood by them. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2018

If the PM had to intervene, he would have recalled MJ Akbar from his foreign trip or sacked him on his return. The moral force of the victims' stories became a tsunami that told Modi & Akbar #TimesUp. https://t.co/pXqsOALTEv — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) October 17, 2018

The resignation of MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar after serious charges were levelled against him by senior women journalists who worked with him is a vindication of the power of truth even if it began with one brave person speaking up. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 17, 2018

I salute these women who stood their ground despite the brazen stance of the GoI, silence of the PM who speaks about women empowerment, the arrogant misuse of power by deploying a battery of lawyers against one woman&allowing the accused to continue in his role — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 17, 2018

Using threat&intimidation as a tool to silence voices has become the norm of the Modi government but this brazenness is returning to haunt them. The women of the country are saying the time for this is up&threat to silence voices can no longer be the norm or acceptable. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 17, 2018

Akbar's resignation was reported on Wednesday evening, following which it was accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

In a statement, Akbar maintained that the allegations against him were without basis in fact, and said that he would take his legal fight forward against those he claimed had slandered him.