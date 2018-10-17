हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MJ Akbar resigns

MJ Akbar's resignation may not be too little, but was too late, online reactions rule

A political war of words ensued over who should get the credit for Akbar's resignation

MJ Akbar&#039;s resignation may not be too little, but was too late, online reactions rule
File picture.

NEW DELHI: The resignation of MJ Akbar as Union Minister of State for External Affairs over charges of sexual harassment on Wednesday was noticed around the world. The move was widely welcomed and celebrated on social media platforms, which have been the battlegrounds of the #MeToo movement in India. Even as most prominent voices celebrated it as a victory for women who had chosen to speak up, it also sparked off a debate over who should be given credit for Akbar's resignation.

India's MeToo movement, which went from spark to firestorm in a short span of time has widely covered sexual harassment on women at the workplace, and has especially consumed the film industry and news media.

MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, was often perceived to have been a 'rockstar editor' in the 1990s and early 2000s. He had been accused of being a serial predator by about 20 women, mostly journalists who had worked with him.

Among the early reactions was one from Priya Ramani, the journalist who has become the focus of Akbar's fightback, in the form of a criminal defamation case. Much had been made of the routine listing of the attorneys of the legal firm representing Akbar in the case.

"As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar's resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo," read a tweet from the journalist.

 

 

There were a number of others who took to the MeToo battleground - Twitter - to celebrate Akbar's resignation.

 

 

However, Twitter also became the platform for those who sort to counter the narrative that Akbar's resignation had come, 10 days after the allegations surfaced, after intervention from the highest levels of the present government.

While some of these political voices focused on blaming the government for not seeking Akbar's resignation sooner, others were focused on ensuring that the credit went to the women who chose to speak out about their alleged harassment, some incidents having happened over a decade ago.

 

 

Akbar's resignation was reported on Wednesday evening, following which it was accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

In a statement, Akbar maintained that the allegations against him were without basis in fact, and said that he would take his legal fight forward against those he claimed had slandered him.

 

