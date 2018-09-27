हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MK Stalin

MK Stalin admitted in hospital for cyst removal operation

MK Stalin would be discharged by Thursday afternoon.

File photo

New Delhi: DMK president MK Stalin was admitted in Chennai's Apollo Hospital on Thursday night and underwent a cyst removal operation.

A press statement informed that Stalin underwent a minor cyst removal procedure on his right thigh and is recovering well. He would be discharged by Thursday afternoon.

Stalin was elected as president of the party after his father MK Karunanidhi passed away on August 7. He enjoys massive support among party cadre and people at large in Tamil Nadu. In fact, when he took over as party president, DMK told its cadre to stop the practice of touching feet of leaders and bringing garlands.

