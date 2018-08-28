हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MK Stalin

MK Stalin elected DMK president amid threats from brother Alagiri

The election of Stalin as the DMK's second president was fairly a smooth affair as all the 65 district secretaries of the party proposed his name for the top post and his is the only nomination.

Chennai: MK Stalin on Tuesday has been elected as the president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at party headquarters in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. His final 'coronation' was formally announced at the party headquarters during the DMK's General Council meeting.

The election of Stalin as the DMK's second president was fairly a smooth affair as all the 65 district secretaries of the party proposed his name for the top post and his is the only nomination. He had submitted his nomination on August 26 and has become the second president of the party, a post which was held by his father Karunanidhi for 49 long years.

Stalin was serving the party as its working president since January 2017 after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party. His elevation as the party supremo became a necessity after Karunanidhi passed away early this month.

Following the party patriarch's death, there had been a constant war of words going on between Stalin and his estranged brother MK Alagiri, who was desperately looking for an entry into the party. The former DMK minister was expelled in 2014 by Karunanidhi for indulging in anti-party activities and making derogatory remarks. 

Karunanidhi had then named Stalin as his political heir. The transition of power was formalised when Stalin was made the working president of the party after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.

