हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MK Stalin

MK Stalin files nomination for post of DMK president

Stalin has been serving DMK as its working president since January 2017 after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.

MK Stalin files nomination for post of DMK president

Chennai: Days after the death of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi, his son and the party's working president MK Stalin on Sunday filed nomination for the post of DMK president.

Stalin has been serving the party as its working president since January 2017 after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.

Following Karunanidhi's death, there has been a constant power tussle going on between Stalin and his estranged brother MK Alagiri. The former minister was expelled in 2014 by Karunanidhi for indulging in anti-party activities and making derogatory remarks. 

Karunanidhi had then named Stalin as his political heir. The transition of power was formalised when Stalin was made the working president of the party after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.

Soon after Karunanidhi's death, Alagiri claimed that despite being the working president of the DMK, Stalin had not been 'working'. Stalin, however, hit back at his brother's comments and claimed that he has been working relentlessly for the DMK since the day he was made the party's working president. 

He also asserted that he has the support of the entire cadre after Alagiri claimed otherwise. Stalin made the speech at the crucial meeting of the party to condole the death of his father and late party chief M Karunanidhi.

Tags:
MK StalinKarunanidhiTamil NaduAlagiri

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close