MK Stalin to meet TN governor today with Congress delegation

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin will meet Tamil Nadu governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday, in the evening, to stress on the on the need for a trial of strength in the state assembly.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 09:34
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin will meet Tamil Nadu governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday, in the evening, to stress on the on the need for a trial of strength in the state assembly.

Congress MLAs will also be part of the delegation, led by Stalin.

On August 31, a delegation of opposition parties, including the DMK, the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) met President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding a floor test in the Assembly.

The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu claimed that the government has been "reduced" to a minority with 21 MLAs owing allegiance to T.T.V. Dinakaran's AIADMK faction withdrawing their support to Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and thereby, demanded a floor test.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was present at the meeting, argued that a party cannot rule a state if the party doesn't command the mandate of the state and believes that a floor test is the only way to come to a solution.

"The point is that any government of a country has to enjoy the majority of legislative members that can be demonstrated only on the floor of the house. Without a floor test, any action taken by the government doesn't have the mandate of a majority," he told the media after the meeting. 

Dravida Munnetra KazhagamDMKMK StalinC Vidyasagar Rao

