Mob lynching

Mob lynching incidents will stop only if there's no cow slaughter: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

The RSS leader was responding to the recent incident of mob lynching incident at Alwar.

Mob lynching incidents will stop only if there&#039;s no cow slaughter: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
ANI photo

No religion allows slaughtering of cow, said senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday while responding to the recent incident of mob lynching in Rajasthan's Alwar. He added that incidents of mob lynching will stop once killing of the bovine stops.

Kisi bhi mob ki hinsa, wo aapke ghar ki, mohalle ki, jaati ki, party ki ho, wo kabhi bhi ahinandaniya nahin ho sakti. Parantu, duniya ke jitne bhi dharm hain, unke kisi ek dharam sthal par bata do ki gaye ka vadh hota hai (Violence by mob, whether that be your own home, neighbourhood, party, is not praiseworthy. But, tell me one religion which permits the killing of cows),” said Kumar, an executive committee member of the RSS.  

Kumar was speaking at the inauguration of Jagran Hindu Manch in Ranchi.

Isha dharti par gaushala mein aaye, isliye waha mother cow bolte hain. Mecca Madina mein gaye ka vadh apradh maante hain. Kya hum sankalp nahi kar sakte ki dhara ko,manavta ko is paap se muqt karaein. Agar muqt ho jaayegi to aapki samasya (mob lynching) ka hal ho jaayega (It is called 'mother cow' in Christianity because Jesus was born in a cowshed. It is a sin to kill cows is banned in Mecca-Madina. Can't we commit that we will free the world and humanity from this sin? If it is free, then the problem (mob lynching) will be solved),” he added. 

Condemning the recent assault on social activist Swami Agnivesh, Kumar said nobody has the right to hurt sentiments of others.

"It is wrong and condemnable. But nobody has the right to hurt others' sentiments in the name of freedom of expression," Kumar, an executive committee member of the RSS, told a press conference here.

Agnivesh was beaten up at Pakur in Jharkhand on July 17 allegedly by members of BJP-affiliated youth groups who accused him of speaking against Hindus.

He said there is a need for a strong action against those who hurt religious faith.

Following Supreme Court's rap over increasing incidents of mob lynching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is currently exploring the possibility of making amendments in the Indian Penal Code, defining mob lynching as a penal offence.

Besides, the government is considering another option of drafting a model law, which can be adopted by states to prevent incidents of mob lynching. The official said that the discussions for the same are in “preliminary state”, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order directing Centre to formulate a new law.

With agency inputs

Mob lynchingRSSmob violenceCowCow slaughterIndresh Kumar

