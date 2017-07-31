New Delhi: The government on Monday hit back at the opposition for accusing it of encouraging incidents of mob lynching, saying that such incidents happen in the country irrespective of any government and claimed that the issue was raked up only to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which ultimately goes against the country.

Responding to an around six hour debate on the issue in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju appealed the members to rise above politics to condemn such incidents and asked the state governments to take tough measures if such incidents take place in their respective states.

Not satisfied with the minister`s response, the Congress, the Left parties, the Samajawadi Party and AIMIM walked out of the Lok Sabha.

"There is trend of such incidents in country. Be it any government at the state or at the centre. The figures also suggest it. If government changes, the figure remains same," Rijiju said citing figures of such reported incidents against Dalits and Muslims in various states in last five years.

He said that the issue was raked up for debate only to target the image of the central government under Narendra Modi, whose popularity is increasing not only in the country but outside too.

"Since they have no issue they try to create issues. Sometimes they rake up issue of intolerance. Sometimes they organise protests like `not in my name`. They raise issues like attack on churches. Now they have come with issue of mob lynching.

"Three years back corruption was a big issue but this has vanished from political sphere due to Prime Minister`s stand against. So in lack of issues they come with such issues and then stage walk out of the House," he said.

The minister said that the country is run by constitution and the Prime Minister is performing his duties as per it.

"All the incidents happened in states and the Centre has issued an advisory to act hard against the culprits. The Prime Minister can`t take over state administration. We are working under the provisions of the constitution," Rijiju said.

He said that the opposition has demanded a debate on the issue for political benefits only.

Rijiju said that 24 states are already having laws on cow slaughter while the five states including Kerala and one union territory has not yet laws on it.

"These states should also have their own laws," he said.

The minister said that the Prime Minister has spoken over the issue and it should be respected.

"We will not get such opportunity to have Prime Minister like him (Modi). Such occasions come rarely in the history of any country. Today India is ranked among top powerful countries. If you target and tarnish the image of Prime Minister, ultimately country`s image will be tarnished, " Rijiju said.