 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Mob lynchings reflect erosion of values, govt's inability to rein in offenders: Hamid Ansari

Outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari spoke on a number of issues during his parting interview to Rajya Sabha TV.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 21:17
Mob lynchings reflect erosion of values, govt&#039;s inability to rein in offenders: Hamid Ansari
Rajya Sabha TV

New Delhi: Outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari spoke on a number of issues during his parting interview to Rajya Sabha TV.

In his interview, the vice-president ruled out possibilities of Indian Muslims getting influenced by ISI and such other elements but mentioned that it would be a correct assessment to say that the Muslim community is feeling insecure.

Ansari, who demits office after 10 years as Vice President, claimed that he had flagged the issue of intolerance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers.

On being asked about the recent courts rulings on 'Jana Gana Mana' to played before every film screening and 'Vande Mataram' to be sung in Tamil Nadu schools and colleges, Ansari said, "The courts are a part of society. So what the courts tend to say sometimes is reflective of what the prevailing atmosphere in society is. I call that a sense of insecurity. This propensity to be able to assert your nationalism day in and day out is unnecessary. I am an Indian and that is it."

When asked to comment about his stand on the 'triple talak', an issue that dominated the news in recent months concerning the Muslim community, the outgoing vice-president said, "Firstly, it is a social aberration, it is not a religious requirement. The religious requirement is crystal clear, emphatic, there are no two views about it but patriarchy, social customs have all crept into it to create a situation which is highly undesirable." 

TAGS

Hamid AnsariHamid Ansari Rajya SabhaRajya Sabha ansari interviewJammu and KashmirNarendra ModiMuslim community

From Zee News

World

Egypt police kills 3 jihadists behind anti-Copt attacks: Mi...

World

At least 56 dead as smugglers throw 300 African migrants in...

&#039;Aggressive&#039; Nawaz Sharif attacks judges for ousting him as Pakistan Prime Minister
Asia

'Aggressive' Nawaz Sharif attacks judges for oust...

World

Libya navy bars foreign ships from migrant 'search and...

India

Leaders of 18 opposition parties to meet in Delhi on Friday

BJP workers should inform people about welfare schemes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

BJP workers should inform people about welfare schemes: UP...

India

Triple Talaq: Muslim women trust Supreme Court, says NGO

Bangalore: Man offers Rs 88 lakh, pots of gold to goddess &#039;Varalakshmi&#039;, lands in trouble
Karnataka

Bangalore: Man offers Rs 88 lakh, pots of gold to goddess...

Jammu and Kashmir

Shabir Shah moves court, apprehends untoward incident in Ti...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India lags in pharma innovation

Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans