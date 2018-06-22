हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Mobile Internet services snapped in three Jammu and Kashmir districts

Representational image

SRINAGAR: Mobile Internet services were snapped in three districts of Kashmir Valley, including the summer capital, as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

The services have been barred in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts of the valley, a police official said.

He said the decision to suspend the services has been taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

An encounter is going on in Anantnag district in south Kashmir in which two militants, reportedly affiliated to Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir, have been killed. 

One of the militants is believed to be from Srinagar.

