Mobile Internet services suspended in Sirsa

Mobile Internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G, CDMA and GPRS, all SMS services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in Sirsa district shall remain suspended till 23:59 hrs of September 10.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 13:26

Chandigarh: Mobile Internet services have been suspended with immediate effect in Sirsa district to prevent any disturbance of public order and to curb spread of rumours in view of the "sanitisation" exercise being carried out at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters.

Mobile Internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G, CDMA and GPRS, all SMS services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in Sirsa district shall remain suspended till 23:59 hrs of September 10, the order issued by the Haryana government's Home Department said.

"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in district Sirsa and shall remain in force till 10.9.17 (23:59 hrs)..," it says.

The orders have been issued under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

The order said, "whereas, it has been reported by Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa, that in order to stop panic among public on account of this (sanitisation) operation and to curb spread of rumours in district Sirsa...Therefore considering the critical situation and to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state..Temporary suspension of telecom services is ordered."

An exercise to carry out "sanitisation" of the sprawling Dera Sacha Sauda sect headquarters premises began at Sirsa this morning.

The Haryana government had filed a plea on Friday last seeking "permission to hold sanitisation process of the Dera headquarter here under "judicial supervision", following the incarceration of sect chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, for raping two disciples. The HC earlier this week appointed Court Commissioner for the purpose.

A report of the whole sanitisation process, which will be videographed, will be submitted to the high court by the court commissioner, with a copy to be given to the state government.

TAGS

Dera Sacha SaudaSirsamobile Internet servicesChandigarhGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghHigh Court

