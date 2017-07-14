'Mobiles obstructing studies', Maharaja Harish Chandra PG College bans use of handsets

Moradabad: Maharaja Harish Chandra PG College in Uttar Pradesh has banned mobile phones use in the premises because of concerns they are distracting the students.

Justifying the decision to ban the mobiles in college premises, Principal Dr Vishesh Gupta said, the students are spending too much time staring at their devices and the mobile handsets are fast becoming an obstruction in their studies.

Students are too much involved in social media and also the boys are also constantly talking to girls on phone, the principal said.