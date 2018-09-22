हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rafale deal

Modi, Anil Ambani carried out surgical strike on defence forces: Rahul Gandhi on Rafale

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “Shame on you. You betrayed India’s soul”.

Modi, Anil Ambani carried out surgical strike on defence forces: Rahul Gandhi on Rafale

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani of Reliance Defence over Rafale fighter jets deal. Hitting out at Modi and Ambani, the Gandhi scion said that they had carried out a “surgical strike on the Indian defence forces”.

In a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, the Congress president said that Modi had “dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers”. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Rahul Gandhi further said, “Shame on you. You betrayed India’s soul”.

“The PM and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a One Hundred & Thirty Thousand Crore, SURGICAL STRIKE on the Indian Defence forces. Modi Ji you dishonoured the blood of our martyred soldiers. Shame on you. You betrayed India's soul,” tweeted the Congress president.

In another tweet on Friday, the Gandhi scion had reiterated that Prime Minister Modi had personally negotiated and changed the Rafale deal behind closed doors. Referring to the revelations made by former French president Francois Hollande, the Congress chief said, “We now know he (Prime Minister Modi) personally delivered a deal worth billions of dollars to a bankrupt Anil Ambani.”

This came after former French president Hollande said that the name of Reliance was proposed by the Indian government, adding that the French government had no say on the same.

"We did not have a say in that. The Indian government proposed this service group, and Dassault negotiated with Ambani. We did not have a choice, we took the interlocutor we were given," news agency ANI quoted Hollande as telling a news organisation.

However, Dassault Aviation later issued a statement saying Reliance Group was chosen in compliance with the Defence Procurement Procedure (2016) regulations.

According to the company, though the Rafale deal was a contract between the Indian and the French governments, it provided for a separate contract in which Dassault Aviation committed to making compensation investments (offsets) in India equivalent to 50 per cent of the value of the purchase.

