Modi, Belgian king hold talks on strengthening ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgium's King Philippe today held talks to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi and the Belgian king, who is accompanied by six ministers and a high-powered business delegation comprising CEOs of 86 Belgian companies, held talks in Hyderabad House.

"Held talks with the King of the Belgians. India cherishes the ties with Belgium and we look forward to diversifying bilateral cooperation," Modi tweeted.

India is Belgium's second largest export destination and third largest trade partner outside EU, according to official data.

In 2016-17, bilateral trade amounted to USD 13.28 billion. While exports from India to Belgium accounted for USD 5.65 billion, imports from Belgium accounted for USD 6.62 billion.

Ahead of the meeting with Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the visiting dignitary, who arrived here on Sunday on a week-long trip, his first state visit to India following his ascension to the throne in 2013.

"Swaraj call on His Majesty The King Philippe of Belgium. Engaging conversation on expanding warm and friendly bilateral relations," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The visit will further strengthen the historically strong ties between the two countries, the ministry had said ahead of the visit.

Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde, were accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.