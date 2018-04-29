Modi, BJP taking fake credit for work done by us in 60 years: Congress

The Congress on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, accusing the BJP of taking “fake credit” for work done by the grand old party in the past 60 years.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Dear Amit Shahji, India has 6,49,867 villages. Congress connected 97% with electricity. During UPA (2004-14), Congress electrified 1,07,600 villages.”

He further asserted that the Congress has electrified villages at a rate of “10,000 villages per year” in the past 60 years, whereas the Modi government was working at a pace of electrifying 4,813 villages per year.

“In 60 yrs, Congress average is electrifying 10,000 villages per year. Congress created #PowerfulIndia but didn’t boast! Dear Modiji/Piyushji, On 26th May 2014; only 18,452 villages were without electrification. BJP Govt took 46 months to complete this at an average of 4,813 villages per year. This is - ‘celebrating inefficiencies’ & taking ‘fake credit’ for Congress work,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday during the Jan Akrosh rally, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had accused PM Modi of making false and hollow promises.

Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government has been unable to fulfil promises it had made before coming to power. "The government has not fulfilled any of the promises made during elections four years ago. What happened to the 2 crore jobs which were promised? What about getting the black money back?" he asked.

The Gandhi scion also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on issues like the death of judge Loya, offence by absconding billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi.

"Why is PM Modi silent when SC judges speak of Justice Loya? Why is he silent when someone asks about economic offenders like Nirav Modi? Our democratic institutions are being attacked. Parliament is not being allowed to function and legislation is being bulldozed. Our democracy is in danger. We must all work together to protect it," he said.