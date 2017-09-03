close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Modi cabinet reshuffle: 9 new faces in, 4 old hands elevated

Nine new faces took oath as new members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers while three ministers were elevated to cabinet rank on Sunday morning at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The suspense continues on who will get what portfolio.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 11:46
Modi cabinet reshuffle: 9 new faces in, 4 old hands elevated

New Delhi: Nine new faces took oath as new members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers while three ministers were elevated to cabinet rank on Sunday morning at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The suspense continues on who will get what portfolio.

This is the third cabinet reshuffle since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014. 

As the day began, the first to take oath as a cabinet minister was Dharmedra Pradhan, who was the minister of state, handling oil and natural gas. Other ministers of state to take oath as cabinet ministers were Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. 

 

Cabinet reshuffle: Meet 9 newly inducted ministers of team Modi
MUST READ
Cabinet reshuffle: Meet 9 newly inducted ministers of team Modi

The new inductees in Modi's ministry are: RK Singh (Lok Sabha MP from Arrah, Bihar), Hardeep Singh Puri (ex-diplomat), Shiv Pratap Shukla (Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh), Satyapal Singh (Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat), Alphons Kannanthanam (ex-bureaucrat), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, Bihar), Anant Kumar Dattatreya Hegde (Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur), andVirendra Kumar (Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh). 

 

Shiv Sena unhappy over Cabinet reshuffle, skips oath-taking ceremony
MUST READ
Shiv Sena unhappy over Cabinet reshuffle, skips oath-taking ceremony

Ahead of the oath ceremony, PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah met the new minsters for breakfast. PM Modi is scheduled to leave for BRICS summit in the port city Xiamen in China.

The latest portfolio reshuffle has been done keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

 

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Piyush Goyal becomes new Railway Minister; Arun Jailtey to retain Defence, Finance
MUST READ
Cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Piyush Goyal becomes new Railway Minister; Arun Jailtey to retain Defence, Finance

Ahead of the rejig, several ministers including Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey, Kalraj Mishra had resigned.The ministers' performance were graded based on a Positve and Negative formula.

TAGS

Narendra Modicabinet reshuffleRashtrapati BhavanNational Democratic AllianceJD(U)Mukhtar Abbas NaqviRK Singh

From Zee News

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Onam
India

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Onam

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Two children drown in pond in Banda

Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal gets Railway seat, Suresh Prabhu out
India

Cabinet reshuffle: Piyush Goyal gets Railway seat, Suresh P...

EuropeWorld

70,000 evacuated in Frankfurt to defuse World War II bomb

Huawei unveils faster phone chip it says can beat Apple, Samsung
Technology

Huawei unveils faster phone chip it says can beat Apple, Sa...

North Korea earthquake points to 6th, most powerful nuclear test
WorldAsia

North Korea earthquake points to 6th, most powerful nuclear...

Lalu Yadav mocks Nitish Kumar over Cabinet reshuffle — Know what he said
BiharIndia

Lalu Yadav mocks Nitish Kumar over Cabinet reshuffle — Know...

Delhi

Delhi HC seeks govt reply on plea to fast-track child custo...

Heat wave hits California, record-high temperature in San Francisco
Environment

Heat wave hits California, record-high temperature in San F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Palpable threat from love jihad

Trump’s new Afghanistan policy unmasks Pakistan

The imperial Cholas’ conquest of Sri Lanka

Celebrity column: Surviving a family vacay, writes Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Only when I go on the stage do I realise that I have composed all these songs: AR Rahman