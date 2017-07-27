close
Modi cabinet reshuffle in few weeks: JD(U) could get 1 cabinet, 1 Minister of State portfolio

 Modi-led cabinet may undergo a reshuffle in the coming weeks

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:06
Modi cabinet reshuffle in few weeks: JD(U) could get 1 cabinet, 1 Minister of State portfolio
Nitish Kumar's JD(U) could get 1 cabinet post and one MoS portfolio

New Delhi / Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central Cabinet may undergo a reshuffle in the coming weeks. Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) could get one cabinet post and one Minister of State (MoS) – junior minister with an overseeing Cabinet Minister – portfolio, top sources in the party told Zee News.

Source further said Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar could be included in the Cabinet. 

Neither Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor JD(U) have confirmed the development.

Yesterday, Nitish Kumar dissolved the 20-month-old alliance between JD(U) and RJD, to form a new alliance with BJP. He swore-in as the chief minister of Bihar once again today morning, with the support of 132 MLAs.

Congratulating Nitish, Prime Minister Narendra tweeted:

Nitish's shocking resignation came after RJD chief Lalu Yadav said his son, Tejaswi Yadav, will not quit from the position of Deputy Chief Minister despite corruption charges levied against against the later.

cabinet reshuffleNitish KumarSharad PawarNarendra Modi

