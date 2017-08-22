Modi cabinet reshuffle: JD(U), AIADMK likely to join NDA

New Delhi: A cabinet-reshuffle-cum-expansion could soon be on the cards for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The exercise may also see members of Janata Dal (United) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) being inducted into the cabinet.

An announcement regarding the cabinet reshuffle and expansion may be made in the next few days, possibly by August 25, reported the First Post.

BJP chief Amit Shah, who cancelled his three-day Tamil Nadu trip, to meet several party leaders in the National Capital, have further fuelled the rumours.

This week, two crucial alliances have come together for the ruling BJP.

Two days ago, the JD(U) - lead by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar - decided to join the NDA during a party convention in Patna.

Yesterday, the rival factions of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu — one by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (EPS) and other by O Panneerselvam (OPS) — merged to present a united front.

According to sources, it is a matter of time before AIADMK announcing their decision to join the NDA.

With these alliances, NDA will gain the much-needed majority mark in Rajya Sabha (13 AIADMK MPs and 10 JD (U) MPs), to pass the crucial bills.