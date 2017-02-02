close
Modi condoles deaths in Kanpur building collapse

IANS | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:34

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the building collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur which claimed at least seven lives.

"My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in the building collapse in Kanpur. May the injured recover quickly," Modi said on Twitter.

The multi-storey under-construction building collapsed on Wednesday trapping over 50 people including children under the debris. 

Rescue operations are currently going on as many are still feared to be trapped inside.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:34

