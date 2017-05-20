close
Modi congratulates Rouhani on re-election as Iran President

﻿
Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 19:37

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Hassan Rouhani on his re-election as the President of Iran and affirmed India's commitment to strengthen the "special relationship" between the two nations.

"Heartiest congratulations to my friend, President @HassanRouhani on his re-election," Modi tweeted in English and Persian languages.

"India remains committed to strengthening our special relationship with Iran," he added.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Iran will continue to achieve new heights under the dynamic leadership of President Rouhani.

Rouhani, a 68-year-old cleric, won a resounding re- election victory today as voters backed his efforts to rebuild foreign ties and kickstart the struggling economy.

Rouhani, who spearheaded a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, framed the election as a choice between greater civil liberties and "extremism".

He defeated 56-year-old hardline cleric Raisi, who had had positioned himself as a defender of the poor and called for a much tougher line with the West.

