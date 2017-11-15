Modi did a Tughlaq with demonetisation: Yashwant Sinha’s latest attack

There seems to be no end to former finance minister Yashwant Sinha’s offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s economic policies. The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has compared PM Modi to Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, the Sultan of Delhi from 1325 to 1351.

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, the veteran leader said that even Tughlaq had gone for a move like demonetisation 700 years ago, alleging that the move by the government caused a loss of Rs 3.75 lakh crore to the economy, said a report.

Talking about the various rulers in Indian history, Sinha said that there came many emperors with their own currency, but they did not end the use of the existing mechanism. “But there was a ruler 700 years ago, who brought new currency and banned the existing currency at that time,” he added.

Sinha has been vocal on his stand against economic policies of the government. In an editorial September, he had written that the government had “completely misread” the economic situation of the country.

Holding Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the alleged “economic mess”.

The leader was backed by BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who had said that the veteran leader hit the nail right on the head by showing a mirror on the economic condition of the country.

Yashwant Sinha's son and union minister Jayant Sinha had defended the economic policies of the government stating that the 'robust new economy' created by the Modi government will power 'long-term growth' and provide jobs for creation of 'New India.' He wrote that the new economy that is being created will be "much more transparent, globally cost-competitive, and innovation driven. Importantly, the new economy will also be much more equitable thereby enabling all Indians to lead better lives."

The BJP veteran has also been backed by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and former finance minister P Chidambaram.