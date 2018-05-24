Modi government has brought transparency in governance: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday that the Narendra Modi government had brought transparency in government transactions. Speaking at Zee Hindustan's conclave, he said, "Now money does not go into private coffers, it goes to the government treasury... Unlike what happened during the regime of the Congress party, now the full Rs 100 goes to the people... what did not happen in 48 years, has happened in 48 months."

The minister also talked about BJP-led NDA government's initiative like open-defecation free movement, electricity connectivity, LPG gas to the poor woman and Mudra Yojna, among others. "We empowered the poor," he said.

Javadekar further said, "The way the government is being run now has changed. PM Modi is very popular abroad... big rallies are held for him... the world is seeing India with respect now... After 4 years PM Modi has 60% approval rating which is rare anywhere in the world."

He pointed out that BJP's slogan of 'Congress-free India' means freedom from corruption and dynastic rule among other things.

On the education system, Javadekar said, "Together with children, it is important to educate the parents. They think that the most expensive school is the best. That is not always the case... It is important to know what the child is capable of and good at... To improve the quality of government schools is our responsibility... we have also given certain guidelines to CBSE and are bringing transparency in it..."

The Modi government will be completing four years in power at the Centre on May 26. Modi had led BJP to a stupendous victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and had taken oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India on May 26. The Congress was decimated, ending with the lowest ever tally of 44 seats.