Mob lynching

The government is considering another option of drafting a model law, which can be adopted by states to prevent incidents of mob lynching.

Modi government mulls changes in IPC, CrPC to prevent mob lynching incidents

In its attempt to keep a check on increasing incidents of mob lynching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is exploring the possibility of making amendments in the Indian Penal Code. According to a senior official, the government intends to define mob lynching as a penal offence.

Besides, the government is considering another option of drafting a model law, which can be adopted by states to prevent incidents of mob lynching. The official said that the discussions for the same are in “preliminary state”, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order directing Centre to formulate a new law.

The government is considering the option of making amendments to the Indian Penal Code so that it does not require to bring in a new standalone law to tackle the menace.

The catch, however, in this option is that if the burden to prove innocence is put on the accused, it would require amendments in certain sections of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act.

As per the government official, it will take several days before the government firms up its stand.

Apart from these, the central government is also likely to further strengthen the framework concerning social media in order to ensure that rumours that trigger such incidents are checked.

Several cases of lynching and mob violence have been reported from across the country in the recent past. The latest such incident took place in Alwar in Rajasthan where a 28-year-old Muslim man, named Akbar Khan, was beaten to death by an angry mob on the suspicion of being a cow smuggler. The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the case even as the Rajasthan government has assured proper investigation and stringent action.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had also condemned the incident and assured stern action against the culprits.

