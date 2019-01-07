हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

Modi government shamelessly unleashing CBI on Akhilesh Yadav, says Arvind Kejriwal

According to Kejriwal, it was a “reminder” of “what Modi’s political opponents have faced during last five years”.

Modi government shamelessly unleashing CBI on Akhilesh Yadav, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday voiced his support for Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, who is likely to be quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an illegal mining case.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the AAP leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre of “unleashing CBI” on Akhilesh Yadav. According to Kejriwal, it was a “reminder” of “what Modi’s political opponents have faced during last five years”.

The Delhi Chief Minister further asserted that it was “time to throw out” the “dictatorial and undemocratic regime” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal tweeted, “In its last weeks in office, Modi govt shamelessly unleashing CBI on @yadavakhilesh is a reminder to all that we must not forget what Modi's political opponents have faced during last five years. Time to throw out this dictatorial & undemocratic regime.”

This comes a day after Akhilesh Yadav said that he was ready to face the central agency and willing to give all answers to them. He, however, added that “people are ready to give an answer to the BJP”.

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the CBI like the Congress did earlier, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Samajwadi Party is making efforts to win maximum Lok Sabha seats. Those who want to stop us, have the CBI with them. Once the Congress did CBI probe, and I was questioned. If the BJP is doing all this, the CBI will question me, I will answer (them). But, the people are ready to give an answer to the BJP.”

“Why is the CBI conducting raids. Whatever they want to ask, they can ask me. However, the BJP should remember that the culture it is leaving behind, it may have to face it in the future,” he had said.

