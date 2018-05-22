Modi government's 4 years: BJP readies blitzkrieg; PM, Amit Shah to lead from the front

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will lead from the front in taking the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government to the people on the completion of four years in power at the Centre.

The PM is scheduled to visit Odisha on May 26 and address a rally in Cuttack. Shah, on the other hand, will hold a press conference in Delhi on the same day. As per Zee Media, the saffron party will organise events all across the country to mark the day. A committee has been formed, comprising of various ministers, for the same. The final touches was given by the BJP chief himself.

He is said to have entrusted all party leaders and workers to take the achievements of the Modi government to the people. They have been given a time-period of two weeks to hold various events like connecting with Dalits, connecting with senior citizens, connect with workers at booth-level, go to Schedule Tribe villages, hold seminars and meet the press, among others.

Shah has also chalked out a plan via which four thousand senior party members, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and Mayors, have been asked to meet eminent and intellectual citizens. He himself will reportedly flag it off. Meetings will be held with many such people including, formers chief justices, former Army and administrative officers, members of film, sports and literary world, among others.

Senior Cabinet ministers like Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad and others will hold press conferences.

Modi had led BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and had taken oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India on May 26. The then president Pranab Mukherjee had administered the oath of office and secrecy in Hindi to him in the courtyard of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 45 Cabinet ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, were too sworn-in.

Outgoing PM Manmohan Singh, who was at the helm of affairs of the Congress-led UPA government for ten years, was present on the occasion of the change of guard. The Congress was reduced to its lowest tally of 44 seats in the Lok Sabha in 2014. The then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and former presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil were among the over 4,000 people guests who had attended the event.