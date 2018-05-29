Modi government's plans under construction: Kejriwal mocks Centre on Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre on Tuesday with a cartoon he posted on microblogging site Twitter. The cartoon tweeted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief suggests that while his government has delivered on various fronts such as education and healthcare, the BJP-led central government is yet to show result on any front.

Among the various achievements of the AAP government highlighted by the Delhi Chief Minister on Twitter are Mohalla clinic, cheap electricity, free water, free medical treatment and modernised government schools.

Kejriwal has mocked Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government by showing a barren plot of land, with boundaries intact and a signboard saying, “Nirman karya pragati par hai (construction under process)”.

While the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital has been shown in the form of a highrise, the barren plot of land suggests the alleged failure of the Modi government.

This comes less than a fortnight after Kejriwal sought the intervention of Prime Minister Modi in the issue of water sharing between Delhi and Haryana. In a letter to the BJP leader, the Delhi Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to ask Haryana to not cut down on the water supplied to the national capital.

In his letter to the prime minister, Kejriwal said the city has been receiving 1,133 cusecs of water from Haryana since 1996, but recently, for the first time in 22 years, the neighbouring state has contested Delhi's right over this water and partially stopped the supply to the national capital.

"The Supreme Court has directed Haryana to keep supplying the earlier quantity of water till May 21, which means the state could reduce water supply after Monday," he said.

If that happens, it would create an "unprecedented shortage of water" in Delhi and could lead to "serious" law and order situation, the chief minister said.

"I would urge you (PM) to kindly use your good offices to persuade Haryana to continue supplying same level of water that it has been supplying for last 22 years and not to disrupt it till the issue is finally decided by the courts," Kejriwal said in the letter.