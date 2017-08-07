Modi govt to gift Rs 51K to Muslim girls who complete graduation

New Delhi: To push for higher education, the Modi government plans to gift Rs 51,000 to Muslim girls who complete graduation.

The Shaadi Shagun scheme will be avaliable only to those who have Maulana Azad Educational Foundation (MAEF) scholarships.

As per a Times of India report, MAEF is introducing a website where all the necessary details of the venture will be provided.

Labeled under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, MAEF has ventured out with the scheme to inspire Muslim women to take up higher education.

According to MAEF, the initiative is to motivate Muslim women and their guardians in particular. It is to boost their urge to complete their academics at the college or university level.

In an MAEF meeting headed by minorities welfare minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, important decisions regarding the scholarships offered to Muslim women were taken.

Until recently, Muslim girls studying only in Classes XI and XII were eligible to receive a scholarship of Rs 12,000.

However, the MAEF meeting also decided to award a sum of Rs 10,000 to Muslim girls pursuing Classes IX and X.

It also decided that a sum of Rs 10,000 would be awarded to Muslim girls pursuing Classes IX and X.

MAEF treasurer Shakir Hussain Ansari said, “Girl children in a large part of Muslim society are deprived of higher education even today, often due to financial constraints.

“We mean to encourage girls and their parents and guardians to ensure that the students complete their graduation. Hence, we've decided on the Rs 51,000 wedding gift.”

“Though this isn't a large amount, we do believe it would be firm step forward in encouraging higher education among Muslim women,” he added.