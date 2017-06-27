Modi in US: Handshakes, couple of hugs, develop platform for strong India-US bond

New Delhi: It seems that the bond between India and the United States which is already strong, can eventually become stronger with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit.

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump met for the first time since the latter took to office and it did not look like it was their first meeting.

The chemistry between the two was absolutely perfect and both praised each other for the tremendous work.

It all began with a warm welcome which was accorded to PM Modi, led to broad smiles and firm handshakes and ended with couple of tight hugs, which clearly showed what's in the que.

Throughout the meetings, it was very vivid that both the leaders are making a clear attempt to establish a warm relationship and set up a bond that would be hard to break eventually.

It was an instant connect between the two and the points both the leaders mentioned during the joint address to the media very almost similar as both vowed to eradicate terrorism swiftly.

PM Modi recalled how President Trump had back in 2014, long before he joined the presidential race, had spoken well of him in a media interview. "I still remember them," he said, turning to President Trump in front of the cameras.

President Trump lauded Modi's efforts and said that economically, India is doing very well and the credit goes to PM Modi for the great job he has been doing back home.

US President also said that India has a 'friend' in White House and the United States is looking forward to work with the country.

At last, PM Modi invited President Trump to India along with his family.