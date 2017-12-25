Modi, Kovind and others pay tribute to ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 93rd birthday

NEW DELHI: The nation on Monday celebrates the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who turns 93 today.

A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior.

The Prime Minister, President and Indian National Congress took to Twitter to greet the former prime minister on his birthday.

"Birthday greetings to our beloved Atal Ji. His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Greeting Vajpayee on Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "Birthday wishes to our much-loved and respected former Prime Minister."

Congress also wished Vajpayee saying, "We wish former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a very Happy Birthday."

Party followers in Delhi also celebrated in front of Vajpayee's residence at Krishna Menon Marg.

#Visual from former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee's residence at Krishna Menon Marg in Delhi; he turns 93 today. pic.twitter.com/yQSA392rQ1 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

He is the 10th Prime Minister of India whose birthday is celebrated as Good Governance Day by the government.

BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh performed 'havan' in Kanpur, praying for the good health and long life of the former prime minister.

#UttarPradesh: BJP workers perform 'havan' in #Kanpur praying for good health and long life of former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee as he turns 93 today pic.twitter.com/RsbvmcD8kO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2017

Vajpayee served the country first for 13 days in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004.