Modi ministry reshuffle: How the 'P and N' formula decided who's in, who's out

A simple 'P and N' formula – where 'P' stand for 'Positive and 'N' is 'Negative' – will decide who stays in Narendra Modi's council of ministers and who goes out.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 12:10
Modi ministry reshuffle: How the 'P and N' formula decided who's in, who's out
A 'P and N' formula will decide who stays in Narendra Modi's council of ministers and who goes out.

New Delhi: A simple 'P and N' formula – where 'P' stands for 'Positive and 'N' is 'Negative' – will decide who stays in Narendra Modi's council of ministers and who goes out.

Top government sources told Zee Media, a special excel sheet created by a senior BJP leader contains all the names of ministers currently a part of the government.

The crucial part of this excel sheet is the column marked –  'P and N'.

In front of every minister's name, a 'P' or 'N' denomination has been placed.

The excel sheet already has been presented to BJP president Amit Shah and PM Modi. The duo will take the final call on who remains in the cabinet and who exits.

Shah has already been holding several high-level meetings over the past few weeks based on this performance excel sheet.

Criteria of 'P' and 'N' is based on ground level performance. This time, social media has not been included in the parameters, sources further told Zee Media.

According to emerging reports, transport minister Nitin Gadkari could get Defence portfolio after Arun Jaitley resigns.

Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar is also likely to get a bigger portfolio or additional charges.

On Thursday evening, Water Resource minister Uma Bharti and Skills Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigned, signaling the start of the cabinet rejig.

On Friday morning, Minister of State of Water Resources Sanjeev Balyan also resigned. More resignations could follow.

Speculations are rife, new BJP allies - AIADMK and JD(U) - may also have a role in the cabinet.

The reshuffle and expansion of the cabinet are likely to take place on Saturday evening, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled departure for BRICS summit on Sunday.

