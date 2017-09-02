close
Modi ministry reshuffle: Uncertainty looms over participation of AIADMK, JD(U) in Union Cabinet

A day ahead of much-awaited reshuffle in the Modi cabinet, Janata Dal United (JD(U)) spokesperson KC Tyagi said that they were yet to be informed about their participation in the government.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 15:20
File photo

"Our MPs are in Delhi. There was never any issue in the party over participating in the government but there has been no communication to us even though the reshuffle is tomorrow," Leading agency PTI quoted senior JD(U) leader. 

Earlier in the day, it has been reported that Janata Dal United (JD (U)) leaders RCP Singh and Ramnath Thakur are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet tomorrow. 

On the other hand Internal troubles in the AIADMK, which has been hit by a rebellion led by T T V Dhinakaran, can prove to be a stumbling block in its joining the government as it works to defuse the crisis. It was reported that AIADMK leader Thambidurai had met Shah and he, besides party leaders P Venugopal and V Maitreyan, may be the likely representatives from the Tamil Nadu party if it decides to join the government. 

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra has submitted his resignation. Mishra said that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave his resignation. He claimed the Prime Minister told him that his performance in the ministry was good.

Some Cabinet ministers have already stepped down from their posts, viz. Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Baliyan and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Yesterday, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahendra Nath Pandey also hinted at quitting his Cabinet post.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said he has already forwarded his resignation to BJP President Amit Shah and will soon be talking to Prime Minister Modi in this regard.

"I have to tender my resignation as the state union minister, as Uttar Pradesh is a huge state and there are lots of responsibilities," Pandey said, adding that he will be meeting Prime Minister Modi regarding this.

Pandey has replaced Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was serving as UP BJP chief.

Modi will reshuffle his Cabinet on Sunday at 10 AM, before leaving for China to attend the BRICS Summit. Reportedly, this will be last major recasting of PM Modi's council of ministers before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019. After assuming office in May 2014, Modi expanded his council of ministers twice- first on November 9, 2014 and then on July 5, 2016. 

(With inputs from agencies)

