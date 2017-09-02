close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Modi ministry reshuffle: Union Minister Kalraj Mishra likely to be dropped, says reports

Union Minister Kalraj Mishra is likely to be dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, revealed ANI sources on Saturday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 11:10
Modi ministry reshuffle: Union Minister Kalraj Mishra likely to be dropped, says reports
File photo

New Delhi: Union Minister Kalraj Mishra is likely to be dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, revealed ANI sources on Saturday. 

Kalraj Mishra is currently the Union Cabinet Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi is likely to re-shuffle his Cabinet on Sunday before leaving for China to attend the BRICS summit.

Some Cabinet ministers have already stepped down from their posts, viz. Bandaru Dattatreya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Baliyan and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Yesterday, the newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahendra Nath Pandey also hinted of stepping down from his Central post.

Speaking to ANI, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said that he has already conveyed about his resignation to BJP President Amit Shah and will soon be talking to Prime Minister Modi in the regard.

"I have to tender my resignation as the state Union Minister, as Uttar Pradesh is a huge state and there are lots of responsibilities," Pandey said, adding that he will be meeting Prime Minister Modi regarding this.

Pandey has replaced Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who was serving as UP BJP chief.

The decision to appoint a new chief has come forth as Maurya is expected to be elected to the Legislative Council to continue as Deputy Chief Minister of UP. 

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS

Kalraj MishraNarendra ModiBJPcabinet reshuffleBRICSRajiv Pratap Rudy

From Zee News

NASA&#039;s asteroid-bound probe to approach Earth for gravity assist
Space

NASA's asteroid-bound probe to approach Earth for grav...

Ramdev begins yoga camp with ITBP officers
India

Ramdev begins yoga camp with ITBP officers

Volcanic carbon dioxide drove ancient global warming event
Environment

Volcanic carbon dioxide drove ancient global warming event

MQM leader escapes assassination attempt unhurt in Karachi
World

MQM leader escapes assassination attempt unhurt in Karachi

Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Odisha may fail India in fight against open defecation
India

Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Odisha may fail India in fight aga...

Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist involved in Lt Ummer Fayaz&#039;s killing eliminated in Kulgam encounter
Jammu and Kashmir

Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist involved in Lt Ummer Fayaz's...

Gorakhpur BRD hospital tragedy: Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Dr Kafeel Khan
India

Gorakhpur BRD hospital tragedy: Uttar Pradesh STF arrests D...

AmericasWorld

Second round of NAFTA talks amid Trump threats

What is WhatsApp verified business account and how does it work?
Apps

What is WhatsApp verified business account and how does it...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Home over life: Why residents in dilapidated buildings refuse to vacate

Tread cautiously post Doklam

DNA Edit: The GDP wrinkle

India must assume leadership role in Indian Ocean region

DNA Edit: Structural crises