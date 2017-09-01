close
Modi ministry reshuffle: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan resigns

In the latest development, Sanjeev Balyan - the Minister of State of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation - has resigned.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 10:50
Modi ministry reshuffle: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan resigns

New Delhi: In the latest development, Sanjeev Balyan - the Minister of State of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation - has resigned.

Ahead of the much-awaited reshuffle in the council ministers of Narendra Modi-led NDA government, ministers Uma Bharti and Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigned on Thursday evening. More resignations are likely to follow today, sources told Zee Media

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Ministers of state minister (MoS) Giriraj Singh and Mahendra Nath Pandey are also are the other three cabinet members who resigned yesterday.

The cabinet reshuffle and expansion is likely to take place on Saturday evening, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled departure for BRICS summit on Sunday. 

Ministers of state minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and may also tender their resignations, sources told Zee Media.

