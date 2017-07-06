close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Modi, Netanyahu make waves with barefoot stroll on beach

The two leaders spent some time on the beach and had a long chat standing ankle deep in the waters with waves hitting their feet.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 21:26

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu today made waves online with their camaraderie as a barefoot stroll on the beach, a discussion in ankle deep water and a toast to life with desalinated water reflected the warmth in their relationship.

The bonhomie between the two leaders was on ample display as they witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach in north Israel.

The two leaders spent some time on the beach and had a long chat standing ankle deep in the waters with waves hitting their feet.

Modi had his trousers folded up as he entered the waters while Netanyahu came smartly dressed in casuals with a polo shirt.

The two leaders later drove together in the mobile water desalination unit, which looked like a dune buggy, and sipped desalinated water from wine glasses, raising a toast saying -- lehaim (to life) -- with desalinated water.

They took a barefoot stroll along the Mediterranean shore with Netanyahu later tweeting, "There's nothing like going to the beach with friends!"

Later, Netanyahu also gifted Modi a signed picture of them strolling barefoot at the Olga beach in northern Israel with a message hailing their friendship.

"To Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with deepest friendship on your historic visit to Israel," Modi tweeted the picture gifted to him by his Israeli counterpart.

Modi and Netanyahu's camaraderie created waves online with many discussing their "budding bromance".

The Israeli premier accompanied Modi almost like a shadow since Modi landed here on the first visit by an Indian premier to the Jewish state, with both of them hugging each other at every possible opportunity.

The two leaders also constantly referred to each other as "my friend" and used superlatives while appreciating each other.

TAGS

PM Modi's Israel visitPM ModiNetanyahuBenjamin NetanyahuPrime Minister Narendra ModiIsraeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

Jammu and Kashmir

Have cracked case of lynching of DSP Ayub Pandith: Jammu an...

BSF to tie up with IIT Bombay to plug borders, find tunnels
India

BSF to tie up with IIT Bombay to plug borders, find tunnels

Explore possibility of using VVPATs in Gujarat polls: SC to EC
India

Explore possibility of using VVPATs in Gujarat polls: SC to...

India

Huge quantity of explosives seized; four in custody

Uttar Pradesh

GST to be part of syllabus in Uttar Pradesh higher educatio...

West Bengal

West Bengal says no to 400 more central troops for riot-hit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video