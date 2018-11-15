Modi personally increased Rafale price by 3 billion Euros, alleges Rahul Gandhi in new tweet

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi once again took to Twitter, launching fresh allegations at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night.

“Another RAFALE Skeleton! Mr Modi personally increased the benchmark price of RAFALE jets by 3 Billion Euros (₹22,743Cr). The former Director of Finance, MOD, just said that he and the negotiating team were overruled by Mr 56,” he tweeted.

Rahul often refers to the Prime Minister as “Mr 56”, following the latter's infamous “56-inch chest” comment at a BJP rally in UP's Gorakhpur. Modi had said that it would take a "chhappan inch ki chhati (56-inch chest)" to convert UP into Gujarat while campaigning for 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, Rahul had raked up Centre's admission to the Supreme Court that there was no “sovereign guarantee by the French government backing the deal”.

“The latest skeleton to tumble out of the RAFALE cupboard: NO Guarantee by the French Govt. backing the deal. BUT, our PM says there’s a letter from the French promising to be faithful! That’s enough to call this a “Govt to Govt” deal?,” tweeted Gandhi along with hashtag #BikGayaChowkidar

Sharing an image along with the tweet, Gandhi added, “Modi government lies again 'sovereign guarantee by the French government'. Who takes responsibility if Dassault fails to deliver?”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on four petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into 36 Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

A three-hour-long hearing saw Attorney General K.K. Venugopal informing the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph that though there is no sovereign guarantee from France government, there is a letter of comfort.

"There is no sovereign guarantee but there is a letter of comfort from France dated September 25, 2015, which says that if there is any exigencies, it would be taken care of by them (France)," Venugopal told the bench.