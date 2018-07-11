हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yogendra Yadav

Modi regime targeting my family, alleges Yogendra Yadav after IT raids at sister's hospital

NEW DELHI: Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime is targeting his family for launching an agitation against liquor dens and Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Haryana's Rewari.

In a series of tweets, Yadav wrote that a hospital run by his sister`s family in Haryana`s Rewari is being raided by Income Tax officials.

“Breaking: Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my 9 day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari,' he tweeted. 

"Pl search me, my home, why target my family?” he added. 

In another tweet, he wrote, “Info from Rewari: About 100+ force from Delhi raided hospitals at 11 am today All doctors (my sisters, brother in law, nephew) detained in their chambers Hospital sealed, including ICU for newly born babies A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can't silence me.”

A few hours later, he tweeted, “Latest from Rewari: No contact yet with my sisters. No one allowed to go in or come out of the two hospitals. IT search continues,likely to continue through tonight. Seems it's taking them time to cook up something!”

Yadav has started his campaign with a 'padyatra' (march) two days ago. Social media was flooded with solidarity messages for Yogendra Yadav with a number of activists, journalists and opposition politicians expressing shock at the "vendetta" action.

