Modi remembers Deendayal Upadhyaya
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 11:18
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary.
"I bow to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 'punya tithi' (death anniversary). His principles and ideals of serving society are our guiding force," said Modi.
Upadhyay was one of the most important leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the present day Bharatiya Janata Party.
Upadhyay passed away on February 11, 1968.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 11:18
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu