Modi suggests installing of 'justice clocks' in court premises
Modi said competition helps in faster development.
| Last Updated: Nov 27, 2017, 00:07 AM IST
Comments |
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today suggested installing of "justice clocks", which rank the best performing courts of the country, at various court premises to encourage competition among judges in disposing of cases.
Addressing a gathering at a National Law Day event here, Modi said competition helps in faster development.
As of now, such a clock is installed at the office of the department of justice here, which shows the best disposal of cases among courts.