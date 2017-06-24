Modi thanks Lisbon for sharing digital version of 17th century Goa-Portugal letters

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked Portugal for sharing a digital version of 12,000 documents comprising exchange of letters between Goa and Portugal in the 17th century.

Modi, who is here on a brief visit, said that these letters would help researchers in India.

The Portuguese conquest of Goa occurred when the governor of Portuguese India Afonso de Albuquerque captured the city in 1510.

After failure of diplomacy with the Portuguese, then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru ordered the Indian Armed Forces to take Goa by force. In a military operation conducted on December 18 and 19, 1961, Indian troops captured Goa with little resistance.