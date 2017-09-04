close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Modi to meet Xi after BRICS redflags terrorism

The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm and during which the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 22:39
Modi to meet Xi after BRICS redflags terrorism

Xiamen (China): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, will hold his first bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday after the Doklam standoff, which had strained the ties between the two nations.

The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm and during which the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures.

Indian officials accompanying Modi are, however, tight lipped about the issues to be discussed in the meting.

Last week, both sides had agreed to end their bitterness caused by the 73- day face-off between the Chinese and Indian troops.

The meeting with Xi will be the prime minister's last official engagement before he flies off to Myanmar on a state visit. Modi had arrived in Xiamen on Sunday.

In a big boost to India's fight against terrorism, BRICS nations on Monday blamed Pakistan-based LeT and JeM, among others, for terror activities in the region.

“We condemn terror in all its manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever. There can be no justification for any act of terror,” the four-nation group said in a strongly-worded summit declaration.

BRICS, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, said those responsible for committing, organizing and supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable.

It called on the international community to adopt a comprehensive approach to combat radicalisation, recruitment and movement of terrorists and supply of weapons.

Asked if there was any link between the BRICS declaration, which for the first time named Pakistan-based terror groups, and Dokalam resolution, Secretary (East) in the MEA Preeti Saran said in the negative. "It cannot be linked," PTI quoted her as saying.

Referring to the Modi-Xi meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told the media that "details will released in due course".

Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Egypt, which is among the five counties -- Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan -- invited by China as part of 'BRICS Plus' outreach exercise.

TAGS

PM ModiNarendra ModiXiBRICSTerrorismPrime Minister Narendra Modi9th BRICS SummitChinese President Xi JinpingDoklam standoff

From Zee News

World

Thousands evacuated, schools closed after typhoon hits Chin...

World

Over 400 schools closed in Myanmar's Rakhine, 7 Hindus...

North East

Govt reviews infrastructure projects along China border

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court raps Delhi police for delaying probe
Delhi

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court raps Delhi police for del...

Odisha

Odisha gets a state run medical college after 54 years

Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court directs holding of Tamil Nadu civic polls...

United States at UN urges &#039;strongest possible measures&#039; to punish North Korea
World

United States at UN urges 'strongest possible measures...

From &#039;Googol&#039; to Google, how search engine got its name
India

From 'Googol' to Google, how search engine got it...

China says JeM, LeT in BRICS declaration due to violent activities
World

China says JeM, LeT in BRICS declaration due to violent act...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Narendra Modi at BRICS: 9 important statements made by PM during Plenary session

Narendra Modi cabinet reshuffle 2017: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to combat many challenges

DNA Edit: Shuffling the pack

Doctor’s death: Open manholes are killers in monsoon

Through the lens of heritage