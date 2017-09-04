Modi to meet Xi after BRICS redflags terrorism

Xiamen (China): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, will hold his first bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday after the Doklam standoff, which had strained the ties between the two nations.

The meeting will take place at 12.30 pm and during which the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures.

Indian officials accompanying Modi are, however, tight lipped about the issues to be discussed in the meting.

Last week, both sides had agreed to end their bitterness caused by the 73- day face-off between the Chinese and Indian troops.

The meeting with Xi will be the prime minister's last official engagement before he flies off to Myanmar on a state visit. Modi had arrived in Xiamen on Sunday.

In a big boost to India's fight against terrorism, BRICS nations on Monday blamed Pakistan-based LeT and JeM, among others, for terror activities in the region.

“We condemn terror in all its manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever. There can be no justification for any act of terror,” the four-nation group said in a strongly-worded summit declaration.

BRICS, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, said those responsible for committing, organizing and supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable.

It called on the international community to adopt a comprehensive approach to combat radicalisation, recruitment and movement of terrorists and supply of weapons.

Asked if there was any link between the BRICS declaration, which for the first time named Pakistan-based terror groups, and Dokalam resolution, Secretary (East) in the MEA Preeti Saran said in the negative. "It cannot be linked," PTI quoted her as saying.

Referring to the Modi-Xi meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told the media that "details will released in due course".

Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Egypt, which is among the five counties -- Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan -- invited by China as part of 'BRICS Plus' outreach exercise.