Narendra Modi

Modi's sick mindset is an issue of national concern, says Congress

Hitting out at PM Modi, Sharma said that the PM has less knowledge of history, he writes his own history.

IANS photo

New Delhi: In yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress accused him of not only disrespecting the history but also undermining the achievements of India.

Calling his mindset sick, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that this is an issue of national concern. He gives out statements which are wrong as per history and facts, the Congress leader added.

"With his statements, the PM not only disrespects history but also undermines the achievements of India. This sick mindset of his is an issue of national concern, the PM gives out statements which are wrong as per history and facts," Anand Sharma, Congress.

The PM is meant for the entire country and not just for his party, the Congress leader added. "PM is for entire India and not only BJP. His main political rival, Congress party has led nationalist movements and struggle for freedom," he said.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Sharma further said that the PM has less knowledge of history, he writes his own history. "Calling the party a 'Muslim party' is not befitting of a PM. He has less knowledge of history. He writes his own history," Sharma said.

Citing names of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, Maulana Azad, the Congress leader said that it would be better if he keeps a list of Congress presidents in his office. 

"He will have to be reminded that presidents of the party were Mahatma Gandhi, JL Nehru, Sardar Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, Maulana Azad. It will be better if he keeps a list of Congress Presidents in his office. Maybe then he will leave his habit of giving the wrong statement," he concluded.

