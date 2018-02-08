Modi's speech in Parliament: I thank friends on social media for their kind words, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked friends on social media for 'their kind words on the speeches in Parliament'.

"I thank friends on social media for their kind words on the speeches in Parliament today. Your blessings are indeed special and cherished," he tweeted.

PM Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress party in Parliament, accusing it of serving the interest of just one family and yearning for an "old India" - an era marked by "a series of scams".

In a speech that was made amidst continuous slogan shouting by Congress members in the Lok Sabha and later a largely uninterrupted Rajya Sabha, he took on the Congress for its various omissions and commissions in its more than five decades of rule and taunted the party over its demand for a "Gandhian India".

"I am also in favour of Gandhian India because Congress-free Bharat was the idea of Gandhi ji," he said in the Rajya Sabha. He was speaking in both the Houses of Parliament in reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address which was adopted without any amendments by the two Houses.

He accused the Congress of having a "small mind" and fostering one family's legacy at the country's cost and said there was "festival of honesty" under his government with people knowing they will get an account of the tax they pay.

PM Modi argued that the Congress had no right to give lessons on democracy and should not "mislead" the country on the issue of employment generation. He said Congress-led UPA was fully responsible for the NPAs of banks and the country will never forgive the party for its "sin".

PM Modi also sought to reach out to the middle class, which is seemingly feeling squeezed by the tax proposals in the Union Budget, saying the government was bringing about ease of living through good governance, improving education, infrastructure and housing.

(With IANS inputs)