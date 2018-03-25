Mohammad Shami injured in road accident, suffers stitches

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, who is engaged in a legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan and facing charges of adultery and domestic violence, on Sunday met with a road accident while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. The pacer reportedly suffered injuries on his head and was given stitches shortly after.

Shami has grabbed headlines in recent past with his wife Hasin Jahan lodging an FIR against him, accusing him of domestic violence and infidelity.

She had also alleged that the cricketer had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, cleared Shami's central contract on Thursday after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by Jahan.

Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise - the Delhi Daredevils.

Jahan's lawyer had demanded that the BCCI come out with the details of its probe that led to the giving of the clean chit to the India pacer.

Kolkata Police had registered cases under non-bailable sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498-A (subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 376 (punishment for rape).