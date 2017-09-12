Mohan Bhagwat calls for celebrating diversity, while striving for unity

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday called for celebrating diversity while striving for bringing in unity.

While addressing the India Foundation's 7th Breakfast Briefing Dr Bhagwat urged to respect diversity around the world.

Dr Bhagwat also took the occasion to highlight the role of RSS in healthcare and education. He briefly discussed the 1.7 Lac service projects, run by Swayamsevaks in the regard.

Director, India Foundation and Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, chaired the proceedings.

India Foundation hosts a monthly briefing series by the name 'Breakfast Briefings,' wherein policy leaders, officials and experts brief diplomats and senior staffers of foreign missions discuss India's position on contemporary issues over breakfast.

Eminencies like Union Minister for Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Foreign Secretary Dr. S. Jaishankar, Advisor to Defence Minister, G. Satheesh Reddy, Revenue Secretary Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India Dr. Arvind Subramanian have addressed the briefing in the past.

Ambassadors and Diplomatic Officials of more than 50 countries were present at the briefing.

The briefing witnessed an engaging and fruitful discussion.