Mohan Bhagwat urges Hindus to unite, says only India can show right path to the world

Meerut: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that only India can show the right path to the world and Hindus need to unite.

Addressing the 'Rashtroday Sammelan' in western Uttar Pradesh, Bhagwat had said on Sunday that everyone will have to unite for the country. He had added that there had been and there will be conspiracies against India's unity, but everyone will have to remain united.

Union ministers from western Uttar Pradesh Mahesh Sharma, Gen VK Singh, Satyapal Singh, and state ministers Chetan Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini were present at the programme.

"All Hindus are one, say with pride we're one. Hindus must unite, this is our duty," Bhagwat had said and had stressed that if the country remains united, "we can cut through a lot of barriers."

"If we don't remain united, the whole world can take advantage of that," he had said. Praising RSS workers, he had pointed out that more than 1,70,000 volunteers are doing social service and they are willing to lay down their lives in the service of the nation.

Earlier, on February 11, 2018, a controversy had erupted the RSS chief had reportedly said Bihar, "Sangh will prepare military personnel within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability," as per PTI.

However, the RSS had clarified that he had not compared the Army with Sangh volunteers and his remarks on the matter were "misrepresented."

"Bhagwat's remarks were made as a comparison between common people and sangh swayamsevak (volunteers) and were in "no way a comparison" with the Indian Army, RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachaar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya had said in a statement, seeking to douse the controversy.

"Bhagwat ji had said that if the situation arises and the Constitution permits, Indian Army would take six months to prepare the society whereas sangh swayamsevak can be trained in three days as swayamsevak practice discipline regularly. This was no way a comparison between the Indian army and the Sangh swayamsevaks but it was a comparison between general society and swayamsevaks. Both are to be trained by the Indian Army only," the statement had said.

(With Agency inputs)