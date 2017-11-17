Money laundering case: Court rejects hawala dealer Muhammad Aslam Wani's bail plea

New Delhi: A court here on Friday dismissed the bail plea of alleged hawala dealer Muhammad Aslam Wani, arrested in a money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma rejected the bail plea of Wani.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had in September filed a charge-sheet against Wani and Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Wani was arrested on August 6. He had reportedly confessed that he had passed on hawala money amounting to Rs 2.25 crore to Shabir Shah.

Shah was arrested on July 25 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005 when the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Wani.

In the 2005 case lodged by the Special Cell, the court had acquitted co-accused Wani of the charges of criminal conspiracy and other offences but convicted him under the Arms Act, his defence counsel told the court.

The ED submitted that conviction under the Arms Act was a triggering point to take action under the PMLA.

Both Wani and Shah have denied the charges.