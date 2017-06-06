close
Money laundering case: ED arrests advocate Rohit Tandon's close aide

Lodha was held in Mumbai by ED after they recovered huge cache of new currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 from a Delhi law firm.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 13:58
Money laundering case: ED arrests advocate Rohit Tandon&#039;s close aide
Representational image

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Yogesh Mittal, a close associate of advocate Rohit Tandon in connection with money laundering case.

Earlier on May 5, the bail plea of Tandon was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

Earlier in February, the Enforcement Directorate had issued a provisional attachment order attaching movable and immovable properties worth Rs.6,84, 26,500 of Tandon, Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha and others in money laundering case post demonetisation.

Investigation conducted so far has revealed that post demonetisation, Lodha along with others illegally exchanged demonetised currency of Tandon and others into monetized form on commission basis with the help of Suman, Amranjay Kumar, Atul Kumar Aggarwal, Manoj Kumar Aggarwal and others including Hawala operators.

Lodha was held in Mumbai by the Enforcement Directorate after they recovered huge cache of new currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 from a Delhi law firm which belonged to advocate Tandon and Chennai based businessman Sekhar Reddy.

