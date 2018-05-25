Monsoon enters parts of Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea; rainfall, thunderstorm likely: IMD

NEW DELHI: In view of the strengthening and deepening of cross-equatorial flow and enhanced cloudiness and rainfall, Southwest Monsoon on Friday has advanced to some parts of South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and south-east Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershower to occur over Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next three to four days due to trough and upper cyclonic circulations.

"South-west monsoon has advanced to some parts of south Andaman sea, Nicobar Islands and south-east Bay of Bengal. Due to trough and upper cyclonic circulations, light to moderate rain/thundershower likely to occur over Rayalaseema, coastal AP and Telangana over next 3-4 days," an IMD scientist told news agency ANI.

Further advance during next 48 hours

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of South Arabian Sea, Comorin-Maldives areas, some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, north Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands during next 48 hours.

Onset of southwest monsoon over the mainland

Conditions are very likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Comorin area, South

Kerala, South Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Observed Rainfall

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall occurred over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karnataka during the past 24 hours ending at 0830 hrs.IST of today. One or two places in Lakshadweep (Minicoy – 76.7 mm), Kerala (Vellanikkara -80.3 mm) reported heavy rainfall.

Expected Weather Systems:

An east-west shear zone at 3.1 km. above mean sea level is likely to develop along Lat. 7-8ºN by Saturday and gradually shift northwards upto Lat. 13ºN during 27th May – 2nd June.

An off-shore vortex is likely to develop off Kerala coast around 27th may and move northwards along the west coast during 29th May – 2nd June.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over east central Bay of Bengal and move northwards during 28th – 31st May.

These developments are likely to further enhance the cross-equatorial flow, favouring the advance of southwest monsoon as indicated above. Expected rainfall in association with the likely monsoon advance.