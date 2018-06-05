हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon expected to reach Maharashtra, surrounding areas by Wednesday

NEW DELHI: Monsoon is expected to reach Maharashtra and surrounding areas by Wednesday and rainfall is expected to reach Mumbai by 7-8 June. The Met department on Tuesday said that Southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, some parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Westcentral Bay of Bengal. 

The Met also said that the conditions are becoming favorable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, some parts of south Konkan and Goa, Telangana, some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It added that the conditions are very likely to become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh in subsequent 48 hours.

Thunderstorm was observed at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; at isolated places over Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa,  Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, Gangetic West Bengal and Tamilnadu & Puducherry from 11:30 am on Monday to 5:30 am on Tuesday.

On Monday, the maximum temperatures were above normal (5.1°C or more) at many places with the highest maximum temperature of 47.6°C being recorded at Phalodi (West Rajasthan) over plains of the country.

 

